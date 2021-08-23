Planned industrial action by employees of Moventis Illes started on Monday morning. This company has the concession for TIB bus services in the west of Mallorca. Strikes affect Andratx, Banyalbufar, Calvia, Esporles and Estellencs as well as Palma.

An attempt at arbitration on Thursday last week was unsuccessful, the works council saying that the action is not about demanding more pay but about demanding what employees are entitled to. It adds that there are "abusive practices" and "harassment" by the company, which was formed in order to operate one of the new concessions that apply in Mallorca. Unions claim that there have been "systematic breaches". There are, for example, unpaid working hours, it is alleged.

Stoppages are between 9am and 11pm and 5pm and 7pm on the 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th and 27th of this month. In addition, there are planned 24-hour stoppages on August 30 and September 1 and 2. If there has been no resolution of the dispute, the works council has announced an indefinite strike from September 6.

"We regret that passengers are going to be harmed by this situation, but we hope they understand that the culprit and the one that is doing absolutely nothing to prevent it is the company." The works council stresses that it was open to negotiation "until the last minute". The company, however, "should begin to show a real will to resolve the conflict and put up people with the capacity to do so."