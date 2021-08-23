Monday's report from the regional health ministry indicates 174 new positive cases of coronavirus, four fewer than on Sunday. Of the 174 cases, there are 133 in Mallorca, 36 in Ibiza, two in Minorca and three in Formentera. Sunday's cases were 145 in Mallorca, 14 in Ibiza, 19 in Minorca, and none in Formentera.

The test rate is 6.07%, whereas it was 4.56% for the 178 cases on Sunday (the first time the rate had dropped below five per cent for almost two months). The number of tests was 2,868; the Sunday number was 3,903. The seven-day test rate for the Balearics is now (and by coincidence) 6.07%. This is up slightly from 6.00% on Friday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has dropped from 481.9 to 415.6; in Mallorca from 456.6 to 395.6. On the other islands - Minorca down from 333.5 to 308.4; Ibiza down from 734.4 to 606.6; Formentera down from 394.8 to 369.6. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 195.30 to 174.04.

The 14-day incidence by age group - Under-16, 512.24 (down from 599.15 on Friday); 16-29, 634.08 (from 766.63); 30-39, 506.62 (575.78); 40-49, 383.66 (424.40); 50-59, 275.64 (314.84); 60-69, 248.23 (289.17); over-70, 219.90 (256.81).

On hospital wards, the number of Covid patients in Mallorca has gone up - by nine to 171. In Ibiza the number is down three to 47 and in Minorca it is up one to five. In intensive care, there are 58 Covid patients in Mallorca (down one). There are 12 patients in Ibiza (down one) and four in Minorca (up one). The ICU Covid occupancy rate is 21.7%.

The number of people being monitored by primary care in the Balearics is 7,232, a decrease of 350 from Sunday. The figure for Mallorca is 5,311, a decrease of 215.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 94,337 cases. The number of deaths has risen by three to 898.

As to the vaccination, 809,516 people have had at least one dose (78.22% of the target population); 638,083 in Mallorca. With the complete course - 746,949 people (72.18%); Mallorca 585,238.

In the municipalities, the highest 14-day incidence rates are currently:

Ibiza - 737.4 (377 cases in the past 14 days)

Inca - 712.6 (240)

Es Mercadal, Minorca - 583.1 (31)

Santa Eulària, Ibiza - 579.3 (228)

Sant Josep, Ibiza - 569.7 (158)

Alcudia - 533.2 (111)

Costitx - 526.7 (7)

Sant Joan - 512.8 (11)

Sant Antoni, Ibiza - 492.0 (133)

Muro - 459.8 (34).

In Palma the incidence is 442.7 (1,871 cases). Four municipalities are zero - Banyalbufar, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs.