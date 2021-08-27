198 new positive cases of coronavirus on Friday, down 25 from Thursday and with a test rate of 4.59%; it was 4.82% on Thursday. By island, the cases are Mallorca 161, Ibiza 27, Minorca seven, Formentera three. Thursday's numbers were Mallorca 184, Ibiza 25, Minorca 12, Formentera two.

The seven-day test rate for the Balearics is 5.26%, down from 5.38% on Thursday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 362.9, down from 373.3 on Thursday; in Mallorca it is 345.7, down from 355.3. On the other islands - Minorca has a slight increase to 267.7 from 264.5; Ibiza 527.6, down from 550.6; Formentera 344.4, down from 361.2. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 153.13, down from 159.62.

On the wards, there are 154 Covid patients in Mallorca (down seven from Thursday), 39 in Ibiza (down six) and three in Minorca (no change). In intensive care, the numbers are 58 Mallorca (two more than Thursday), nine Ibiza (no change), three Minorca (also no change). The ICU Covid occupancy rate has gone up from 19.94% on Thursday to 20.53%.

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 6,127 people, a decrease of 305; in Mallorca 4,513, a decrease of 223.

The number of deaths since the start of the pandemic has risen by four to 916; the total number of cases is 95,477.

With the vaccination, 817,333 people have now had at least one dose (78.98% of the target population); 643,919 in Mallorca. The number who have had the complete course is 769,453 (74.53%); 604,524 in Mallorca.