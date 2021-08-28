The report earlier this week of research into Blue Flags pretty much confirmed everything I’ve ever written about them. In concluding that Blue Flags in Mallorca have not made a positive contribution in “geo-environmental terms” and therefore conservation, the report observed that town halls have opted for alternatives, such as ISO certifications.

It emphasised that reducing the number of Blue Flags (or not having any) does not mean a decrease in beach quality. This is precisely because there are different systems which town halls have deemed more appropriate, and Alcudia is one of these town halls.

The councillor with responsibility for beaches, Domingo Bonnin, explained the other day that confirmation had been received of the renewal of the 170.001 certification for universal accessibility. An ISO standard, this had been awarded for beach accessibility, and it is in addition to the other standards that Alcudia has for the beaches - those for general management and environmental quality.

These may not have the public recognition of a Blue Flag, but there are town halls which clearly believe that they are of greater relevance.