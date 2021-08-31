Speaking in Ibiza on Tuesday, President Armengol highlighted the "magnificent work" done by the business community and by workers in reactivating the economy. She called for there to be a "combined effort" in extending the season and so guaranteeing adequate benefits for workers this winter.

The president described as "very positive" a meeting with representatives from the Council of Ibiza and from Ibiza Town Hall as well as from businesses and unions. The magnificent work, she said, stemmed from the ability to agree on a "very clear" strategy to deal with the pandemic.

The season, Armengol stated, has been "much better than expected." It has been a "very good" season, backed by a "very significant effort" to make it so.

With regard to nightlife, a sector which is of course closely associated with Ibiza, Armengol thanked the "huge effort" to understand the situation caused by the pandemic. By foregoing its business, "the collective" has been helped.

Nightlife, for now, remains closed.