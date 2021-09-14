The first full session of the Balearic parliament after the summer break was held on Tuesday.

The resumption of parliament in September is always marked by a general debate about economic policy. In this regard, President Armengol started things off by observing that the crisis "will last two years". In 2021, she stated, there will be growth of 11.6%, the highest in the country. The forecast for 2022 is 12.1%. "In two years, this will allow us to recover and overcome the historical decline that occurred last year."

The president stressed that "the reactivation has already begun". "It has been evident this summer, when no one has managed to create more jobs, generate more turnover or attract more visitors than the Balearic Islands."

The debate is over two days - Tuesday and Wednesday.