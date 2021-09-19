The national government delegation in the Balearics reports nine migrant boats having been detected on Sunday morning. One hundred and thirty-four people have been detained, including a pregnant woman who has been taken to Manacor Hospital.

Of the nine boats, two were in the Cala Figuera (Santanyi) area of Mallorca. There were 32 migrants on these two boats - 30 men and two women, including the woman now in hospital.

Five boats with a total of 77 people were intercepted in the Cabrera archipelago. The two other boats were in Formentera, where a total of 56 migrants from three boats were detained on Saturday.