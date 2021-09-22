The Pollensa council welcomed plans by the Balearic Port Authority to slash the number of yacht moorings in the Bay of Pollensa.

Under plans which have been drawn up the number of yachts and pleasure craft which will be able to moor up in the Bay will fall from the 300 at the moment to just 150 by next summer.

It is all part of a plan to regulate the number of yacht moornings and anchorings by the Balearic port authority to safeguard marine life.

The Mayor of Pollensa, Bartolomo Cife, said that urgent action needed to be taken