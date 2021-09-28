The AC by Marriott chain has struck an agreement to manage the Son Antem Hotel and Golf complex for 20 years, from March, 2022.

“The interest of AC by Marriott is absolute, because we want to turn it into a luxury complex at international level and extensive reforms began in September,” said AC Marriott Chairman, Antonio Catalán. “Mallorca is a unique holiday destination in Europe and we are committed to managing Son Antem for the next two decades, as per the agreement reached with the owners."

An initial investment of six million euros will be used to convert the 151 room hotel and adapt it to Marriott Group standards.

"We have a maxim, which is that the boss in our establishments is the customer and that, thanks to this, we can say that 90% of our sales are direct through our Marriott Bonvoy loyalty programme,” says Catalán. "We fully trust this new product in our business portfolio, which complements the one we already have on the Island.”

Property

Ownership of the Son Antem hotel will remain in the hands of María José Hidalgo and Sandro Cristoforetti.

Negotiations with the property owners remained confidential until the workers were told that AC by Marriott were taking over management of the hotel from next year.

The renovations at the Son Antem Hotel and Golf complex will be completed before the reopening in March 2022.

“Our aim is to capture the highest quality customer,” explains Catalán. “Occupancy and average price per room has to be based on fewer customers. Son Antem will be a reference complex in every way, which will benefit the tourist image of Mallorca."