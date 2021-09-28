Three unions represented in the Balearic health transport sector - CGT, CCOO and UGT - have announced that an ambulance strike which had been called for this Thursday (September 30) will go ahead.

Monday negotiations at the arbitration and mediation tribunal broke up without any resolution to a dispute over pay. "In view of the immovable position of the employers not to accept any increase", the strike will be from 11am to 1pm and between 4pm and 6pm. The employers are the ambulance association and the IB-Salut health service.

Further strike action is planned for October 5, when there will be a 24-hour stoppage. From October 7, there is the threat of an indefinite strike.

The minimum services which have been agreed guarantee that there will be 100% coverage for emergencies and the transfer of patients needing oncological and dialysis treatment. Services will otherwise operate as though it were a public holiday.