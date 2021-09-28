The Tuesday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 88 new positive cases of coronavirus, 48 more than on Monday. The 88 are Mallorca 59, Ibiza 26, Minorca two, Formentera one. On Monday, 39 of 40 cases were in Mallorca; the other one was in Minorca.

The test rate is 1.97%. It was 1.28% on Monday, when figures reflected the usual lower amount of testing on a Sunday.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 90.4, down slightly from 90.9 on Monday. In Mallorca it is 85.1, down from 86.5; Ibiza 144.9, up from 137.7; Minorca 56.5, down from 58.6; Formentera 75.6, down from 92.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 41.14 to 42.85.

On hospital wards, the total number of Covid patients has risen by eight to 101 - Mallorca 68 (up seven), Ibiza 29 (up one), Minorca four (no change). In intensive care, there is one more Covid patient in Mallorca (a total of 30), while the number is down one in Ibiza to four. The ICU Covid occupancy rate remains 9.9% (low risk).

Primary care is now monitoring 1,376 people in the Balearics and 1,026 in Mallorca specifically.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,176 cases and 960 deaths - no new deaths have been reported.

The vaccination - 847,583 people have had at least one dose (81.90% of the target population) and 827,546 the complete course (79.97%).