Woman's body found in Bay of Palma.

Police are trying to identify the body of a middle-aged woman found in the Bay of Palma on Monday.

Sailors called Police at around 17:00 on Monday to report the deceased floating a mile offshore from Can Pastilla.

Guardia Civil, National Police Officers and Maritime Rescue were sent to the scene and a helicopter was deployed to help find the body.

There were no signs of violence but the body was in an advanced state of decomposition and it appears she had been in the water for quite some time.

There is no record of a snorkeler or scuba diver missing in Mallorca and because the victim was wearing a wet suit, it’s thought that she may have drowned somewhere else in the Mediterranean and been dragged by strong currents to Mallorca.



An autopsy is being carried out to try to identify the woman.