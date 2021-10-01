Calvia Town Hall has approved a new catalogue of unique trees and groves in the Municipality, which includes 36 classified trees and groups of trees and protects around 1,000 specimens of trees, bushes, palm trees and dragon trees.

The new catalogue is divided into 8 groups: holm oaks, possessió or lledoner trees, coastal trees and dune systems, trees in humid areas, exotic species, carob trees, bushes, olive trees and pine trees.

The groves catalogued for their special environmental interest include: the oak groves at Torrent des Cohans; the tamarinds and pine forest at Santa Ponsa beach; the pine forest at Grande Torà beach; the forest on the banks of the Santa Ponsa stream; the tamarinds of sa Porrassa and the Salobrar in Magalluf; the palm trees at Ca'n Trujillo; the carob trees at l'Hort de Son Bugadelles; the olive trees at Ses Cinc Germanes and the pine forest on the Ma-1015 highway.

The new catalogue was prepared with the help of technical work carried out by Grupo Eulen; Francisca Sánchez Font and Eduardo Cózar Chillerón from the Environmental Department at Calvia Town Hall and the Managers and Owners of the public and private estates which contain many of the catalogued trees.