The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 41 new positive cases of coronavirus - 31 in Mallorca, nine in Ibiza and one in Minorca. There were 43 cases on Thursday, of which Mallorca had 35, Ibiza seven and Minorca one.

For the second consecutive day, the test rate is below one per cent - 0.95%. It was 0.93% on Thursday, the first time it had been under one per cent since mid-June.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is 83.9, down from 85.7 on Thursday. In Mallorca it is 78.8, down from 80.9; Ibiza 140.3 (no change); Minorca 48.1, down from 49.1; Formentera 42.0, down from 50.4. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is down from 40.72 to 38.67.

On hospital wards, there has been a slight increase in the number of Covid patients - up two to 95, with Mallorca 61 (down one), Ibiza 32 (up four) and Minorca two (down one). In intensive care, the ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen from 9.3% to 9.9%, still classified as low risk but because of one more patient in both Mallorca and Ibiza, 29 and five respectively.

The number of people being monitored by primary care continues to fall, albeit slower than has been the case. There are 1,256 people in the whole of the Balearics and 915 in Mallorca specifically.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 99,368 cases and 960 deaths - no new deaths have been reported.

With regard to vaccination, 849,391 people have had at least one dose (82.08% of the target population) and 831,274 the complete course (80.33%). The rate of vaccination has slowed, leading to the closure of three of the four mass vaccination centres in Mallorca. The Friday figures show 437 more people having had at least one dose than on Thursday and 1,339 more with the complete course.