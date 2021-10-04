Mallorca was battered overnight by another freak storm with high winds and near torrential rains.
Tempesta arribant a Palma.@AEMET_Baleares @MiquelSalamanca @DuncanWingen @rbmeteonews @TempsIB3 @MetIllesBalears @MeteoIB3 @Meteodemallorca @AlbertAmbrosB pic.twitter.com/3C7ncpOKiz— Antònia.1963 (@Antonia__1963) October 4, 2021
According to the Palma Met Office winds of up to 90kmh and hour were registered in Capdepera. More thn 58 litres of rain per square metre fell in the Serra de Alfabia.
October 4, 2021
Emergency services said that they had to deal with numerous weather related call outs.
Tormenta en Mallorca desde Menorca@UHmallorca @esa_es #cielosESA @NASA_es @NatGeoEsp @TurismoMenorca @TurismeBalears @RObsMadrid @TempsIB3 @MeteoIB3 @tiempobrasero @MeteoredES @Meteoralia @Meteo_Menorca #DespertarPlanetario #ThePhotoHour @AstroAventura @El_Universo_Hoy pic.twitter.com/NZvbz9T3oG— Pep Aguilar (@pepaguilar) October 4, 2021
Rainfall in the last 12 hours: litres of rain per square metre: 58 litres of rain per square metre in Serra d'Alfàbia, 50 Escorca,, Son Torrella 36, Escorca, Lluc 20, Andratx, Sant Elm 19, Sóller, Puerto 10, Calvià 6, Banyalbufar 5, Palma, Portopí 4 Pollensa.
Així arribava el nigul de pluja a Palma entorn a les 9:30-10:00.— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) October 4, 2021
Wind speech in the last 12 hours: 89kmh at Capdepera light house, 87 Serra d'Alfàbia 85 Port de Pollença, 71 Pollensa, 64 Sóller, Puerto.
