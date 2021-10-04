Mallorca was battered overnight by another freak storm with high winds and near torrential rains.

According to the Palma Met Office winds of up to 90kmh and hour were registered in Capdepera. More thn 58 litres of rain per square metre fell in the Serra de Alfabia.

Emergency services said that they had to deal with numerous weather related call outs.

Rainfall in the last 12 hours: litres of rain per square metre: 58 litres of rain per square metre in Serra d'Alfàbia, 50 Escorca,, Son Torrella 36, Escorca, Lluc 20, Andratx, Sant Elm 19, Sóller, Puerto 10, Calvià 6, Banyalbufar 5, Palma, Portopí 4 Pollensa.

Així arribava el nigul de pluja a Palma entorn a les 9:30-10:00.

Wind speech in the last 12 hours: 89kmh at Capdepera light house, 87 Serra d'Alfàbia 85 Port de Pollença, 71 Pollensa, 64 Sóller, Puerto.