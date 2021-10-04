Latest information from the Maritime Safety Agency is that fourteen people have been rescued from the sea off the Cabrera archipelago. Three other people are missing.

Initially, it was reported that there were seventeen bodies. This was changed to eleven, then two and now none. But there are the three missing people. They are all presumed to have been on a migrant boat from Algeria. The met agency Aemet reported that there were waves of two to three metres in the area.

The initial information came from a sailboat, Rainbow, which mistook people in the sea for bodies. This boat has been part of the rescue operation, having picked up two of the fourteen people. A Maritime Safety Agency boat rescued nine others. Three more survivors were taken by helicopter to Son Sant Joan Airport and then transferred to hospital.

The first report of the incident came shortly after 4pm on Monday.