A woman has accused two coaches at the Sports Technology Centre of the Balearic Islands in Palma of sexual harassment, between September 2017 and August 2019, when she was 14-16 years old.

She claims she was asked inappropriate sexual questions, that the coaches called her worthless and loose and criticised how she dressed and that the humiliation she suffered forced her to leave the centre.

She is the third person to bring allegations against the two coaches, who've been suspended from the Sports Technology Centre pending the outcome of a National Police investigation.