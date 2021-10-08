After having spent weeks filming on location in Mallorca this summer, the days of running into Adam Sandler around a film set are coming to an end. The actor just finished filming his latest film.

After having used various locations in Palma, the cast and crew of Hustle then took over parts of Center City and Manayunk in Philadelphia over the past few weeks, leading to many star sightings. Sandler tweeted on Wednesday morning, “Just wrapped HUSTLE. Thank you Philadelphia and Majorca and all who worked on it. Had an incredible time with you. Love, Adam.”

View this post on Instagram Una publicación compartida de Adam Sandler (@adamsandler)

Hustle was just one of a host of national and international productions to have been filmed in and around Palma during the first six months of this year.

Between January and June, the Palma Film Office received seventy requests for filming in the city. These were twelve more than in the first half of 2020. These requests resulted in 25 reports or documentaries, 16 photography shoots, eight advertising shoots, four films and seventeen of other types.

Palma’s councillor for economic promotion, Rodrigo Romero, says that the 20 per cent increase compared to 2020 was “positive”, given the context of the pandemic.

He added that July and August have also been good, with twenty requests having already been processed.

Romero, who is also Palma’s employment councillor, highlights the contribution that the film office makes, as filming entails, among other things, the hiring of personnel, overnight stays, catering and vehicle rental. The film office organised locations for the Netflix film Hustle.

During the first six months of the year there were also advertising shoots for companies such as TUI, American Express, Mango, Renault and Balearia. Romero pointed to a growing interest in Palma as a location for big productions for television, including the American market. Three film projects are currently being developed for the American market. And the promotion is priceless.

For example, a survey of 10,000 teens, conducted last month, found that Adam Sandler is their favourite celebrity which suggests that there will be a huge audience for Hustle, which was due to have been shot in China before producers realised that Netflix does not operate in the country and decided to relocate to Mallorca.