A woman who’s 27 weeks pregnant and unemployed allegedly got short shrift from the Social Welfare Department when she asked for help.

María Pérez only has 460 euros to her name and when she asked the Social Worker for a home for her and her baby, she was allegedly asked why she hadn’t moved to another area to find work.

María left her job two years ago to study Aircraft Mechanics, but the pandemic caused a delay in classes and an unexpected pregnancy has left her in a desperate situation.

Social Welfare Department General Coordinator, Catalina Trobat, says she’s spoken to the social worker in question, who denies implying that Maria should move house to find work.