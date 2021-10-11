Filming got underway on the fifth series of The Crown on Mallorca this morning in brilliant sunshine. A giant set has been set-up in a local yacht club and filming is expected to take place aboard a super-yacht. Eye-witnesses said that various production areas had been established around the yacht club.

Mallorca "plays" the role of Sardinia in the series and filming this week is expected to portray the famous holiday Princess Diana and Dodi Al Feyed took on the Italian island aboard a luxury yacht.

Scores of peope are involved in the production of the fifth series on the island.