Consumers in Santa Eugenia will be the first in the Balearics to benefit from a reduction in the electricity bill through the public self-consumption system financed by the regional government.

Solar panels have been installed on the roof of the Mestre Guillemet school. These will generate clean energy that is to be sold at cost. The system will be in operation by the end of the year and will generate 40 kilowatts.

This will not be enough for the whole municipality, but it will provide 12 kilowatts for the town hall to supply various buildings, such as the school, and the electric vehicle charging point. The remaining 28 kW will be made available to residents and small businesses that request it. Priority is to be given to the most vulnerable, and those selected will be able to consume this electricity at cost price for one year, extendable up to four, with a maximum of 0.5 kW per home and three kW per business.

Santa Eugenia is therefore acting as a pilot. The government's Balearic Institute of Energy is to introduce five other schemes this year (at a cost of 750,000 euros) and another 30 in 2022.

The average saving on a household's electricity bill is put at around 100 euros per year. For business, the estimate is up to some 600 euros.