An absolutely massive Dinosaur exhibition is bringing 30 life-size animatronic models that look and behave like real dinosaurs to Palma.

“Thanks to cutting edge technology the dinosaurs move and they even breathe! “The exhibition is in a real Jurassic Park and they are so realistic that some boys and girls think they are real,” explains Exhibition Curator, Norman Tesser.

The exhibition has toured more than a dozen European countries, including the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Norway, Poland and Romania and features Triceratops, Tyrannosaurs, Protoceratops, Parasaurolofus, Stegosaurs, Spinosaurus, Diplodocus and an amazing life-size Tyrannosaurus Rex.

There will also be educational projects about the way of life of the dinosaurs as well as a few surprises.

"We combine entertainment with fun for the little ones, along with a wide range of pedagogical factors so they learn while they’re marvelling at these giants.”

The natural habitats of the dinosaurs is recreated with vegetation and scenography, according to scientific studies of the earth’s characteristics at that time.

Information panels have been installed throughout the exhibition detailing geological eras, theories on the extinction of dinosaurs and information about the recovery of fossils.

All the necessary Covid health and safety measures are in place at the exhibiton.

"We have an extensive protocol with more than 80 mitigation measures and guidelines in different phases of the event,” he says.

Tickets can be downloaded to mobile phones and validated by scanners so there is no unnecessary contact; capacity has been reduced and visits have been organised in shifts to avoid queues and the public enter in stages.

The exhibition runs from October 23-November 21 at Son Fusteret and tickets cost 9 euros.