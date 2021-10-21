The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 58 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 47, Ibiza nine, Minorca two. These are fifteen fewer than Wednesday, when the cases were Mallorca 57, Ibiza 12, Minorca four. The test rate is down from Wednesday's 2.63% to 2.11%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen to 60.6 from 57.5 on Wednesday. The Mallorca incidence is 55.0, up from 51.7; Ibiza 114.6, up from 108.0; Minorca 29.3, down from 31.4; Formentera 50.4, down from 67.2. Seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 33.37, up from 29.36.

There has been a decrease of seven in the number of Covid patients on wards - Mallorca 42 (down seven) and Ibiza 16 (no change). In intensive care, there is one more Covid patient in Mallorca (17). In Ibiza there are three, and the ICU Covid occupancy rate has risen from 5.5% to 5.8% as a consequence of this one patient.

Primary care in the Balearics as a whole is monitoring 835 people, an increase of 24. In Mallorca, the number has risen from 564 to 590.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 100,345 cases, while the total number of deaths has risen by a further eight to 988. As with the nine deaths reported on Wednesday, these reflect an update of mortality data from previous months.

As to vaccination, 83.41% of the target population has now had at least one dose, while 81.54% (843,870 people) have had the complete course.