Friday's report from the health ministry indicates 56 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 50, Ibiza four, Minorca two. These are two fewer than on Thursday, when there were 47 cases in Mallorca, nine in Ibiza, and two in Minorca. The test rate is 2.40%, up from 2.11% on Thursday. The current seven-day positivity rate for the Balearics is 3.12%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 60.6 to 62.1. The Mallorca incidence is 57.1, up from 55.0; Ibiza 113.9, down from 114.6; Minorca 28.2, down from 29.3; Formentera 50.4 (no change). Seven-day incidence in the Balearics is 34.14, up from 33.37.

There has been a further decrease of seven in the number of Covid patients on wards - Mallorca 36 (down six) and Ibiza 15 (down one). In intensive care, there is no change to the number of Covid patients in Mallorca (17), while there is a decrease of one in Ibiza to two. In Minorca, there is one patient, the first for several weeks. The ICU Covid occupancy rate remains 5.8%.

Primary care in the Balearics as a whole is monitoring 848 people, an increase of 13. In Mallorca, the number has risen by 18 to 608.

Since the start of the pandemic there have been 100,417 cases, while the total number of deaths has risen by a further six to 994. These six deaths all relate to a review of August's mortality data.

With the vaccination, 83.43% of the target population has now had at least one dose, while 81.58% (844,275 people) have had the complete course.