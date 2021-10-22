A German woman who’s body was found in Peguera earlier this week, died as a result of falling down the stairs in her home, according to the autopsy.

Neighbours called the Emergency Services on Wednesday after they noticed that the door to the woman’s house was open.

Judge Esther Domene, a forensic doctor and the Guardia Civil carried out a visual inspection of the home after Police detected injuries on the body.

The victim, who has not been named, was in her 60s and lived alone in a semi-detached house in Carrer de Pou in Peguera.