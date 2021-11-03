The SFM strike committee was summoned to an urgent meeting on Wednesday in a bid to avoid more strike action.

“It will be the beginning of negotiations to unravel the conflict,” said Union reps.

Last week, railway service workers downed tools in defence of a public mobility model and demanded that the Palma tram be managed by SFM and not by a private company.

They also called for European Next Generation funds to be allocated to public mobility projects.

If the two sides are unable to cut a deal the strike action will continue on Thursday.