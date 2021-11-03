As of today, Spain will accept the UK’s COVID-19 vaccination record. If you are travelling with a printed PDF proof of vaccination status, it must date from 1 November to ensure that the certificate can be scanned successfully. Your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status.

Certificates of recovery - a medical document certifying that you have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 6 months prior to travel - is not currently accepted for arrivals from the UK. See the Spanish Ministry of Health ‘Travel and COVID-19’ page for details.

Documents can be in either English, Spanish, French or German and in paper or electronic format.

All documents must specify the name and surname of the passenger. See ‘Entry requirements for entry in Spain from third countries’ section ‘k.’ on the Spanish Ministry of Health ‘Travel and COVID-19’ page for details regarding proof of vaccination and the types of diagnostic tests that can be presented when travelling to Spain from the UK.