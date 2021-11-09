Today we are visited by the fifth largest cruise ship in the world.

29-01-2020GABRIEL ALOMAR

Discover what ships are moored in the Port of Palma right now thanks to the Port of Palma's website.

The Costa Smeralda has a tonnage of 185,010 gross tons (GT), is the largest ship commissioned and operated by Costa, and is the fifth largest cruise ship in the world.

Here you will discover what is moored up. Over recent days cruise ships have started to return to the port. Follow the link and click here.

You can also find out what is scheduled to come to Palma over the next few days.

