The Thursday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 101 new positive cases of coronavirus, eleven more than on Wednesday. There are 60 in Mallorca, 21 in Minorca, 19 in Ibiza and one in Formentera. Wednesday's 90 cases were Mallorca 49, Minorca 23, Ibiza 17, Formentera one.

The test rate for the 101 cases is 3.70%, down from 3.95% for Wednesday's. The seven-day cumulative test rate for the Balearics is 4.16%. In Mallorca, this is 3.43%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 98.2 to 99.0. In Mallorca, this is up from 92.0 to 92.6; Minorca 181.9, up from 165.2; Ibiza 88.3, down from 95.5; Formentera 58.8, down from 67.2. The seven-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics is up from 49.85 to 50.02.

On hospital wards, there is no change to the total number of Covid patients in the Balearics, 39, but there is an increase of one in Mallorca to 28 - Ibiza nine (no change), Minorca two (down one). In intensive care, there are no changes - Mallorca 17 Covid patients, Ibiza three, Minorca one, and an ICU Covid occupancy rate of 6.1%.

Primary care in the Balearics is now monitoring 1,379 people, an increase of 84. In Mallorca, there are 1,010 people, a rise of 48, which is the same increase as reported on Wednesday.

The total number of cases since the start of the pandemic is up to 102,051. The number of deaths remains 1,012.

With the vaccination, 869,990 people (84.07% of the target population) have had at least one dose, while 852,990 (82.43%) have had the complete course - 1,137 more than on Wednesday.



