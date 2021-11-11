The beautiful smells of Mallorca are now served up in a can for 3.50 euros. The latest souvenir which is on offer at Palma airport in a dispensing machine is air from Mallorca.!

Much hot air has been aired over this latest souvenir locally with social media under siege with a large number of people airing their views.

The idea is that tourists will welcome all the air that you can breathe....from Mallorca! No-one is too sure how successful Mallorcan air is proving but it just shows that everything about Mallorca is priceless!