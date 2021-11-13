The heavy rain of the past few days has caused some concern for potato growers in Sa Pobla, as it has halted the planting of potatoes for the export market. This means that the harvest and eventual export will be delayed.

Joan Company of the S’Esplet cooperative says that the planting process was stopped on Saturday last week. He adds that there are some flooded fields, from which it hasn't been possible to collect the late winter potatoes.

For now, he is not worried about progress for next year's harvest, while he welcomes the fact that the "the aquifers have finally been regenerated and the land has been watered." "We have had very little rainfall for a year, so these rains have been very necessary."

Rain isn't the only factor which can cause damage. Joan Mateu of Mateu Export says that wind last weekend affected the potato crops. They are currently waiting for an assessment by agricultural insurers.