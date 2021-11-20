On Tuesday, the court of instruction in Palma which is dealing with the Air Arabic Maroc Airbus incident will hear from four witnesses, the first to be called by the judge. These are the two ground coordinators for the plane and two doctors at Son Llàtzer Hospital.

The two ground staff were in front of the plane when passengers started to leave it. They tried to stop them but were knocked down. They had also advised the plane's crew to close the door, which wasn't done because crew members were scared of being attacked.

The statements of these two coordinators are important for the court in ascertaining the degree of tension on the plane, which is considered to be an element in the charges of sedition. Sixteen passengers are in custody and face these charges. Nine others have yet to be traced.

The two doctors saw the passenger who was apparently suffering a diabetic coma. They concluded that he did not require emergency treatment.