On Wednesday afternoon, a court in Inca ordered the three passengers from the Air Arabia Maroc plane who were arrested in Sencelles to be held in custody at Palma prison.

The three, who had "escaped" from the plane along with others after the emergency landing at Palma Son Sant Joan Airport on November 5, were arrested on Wednesday morning.

Two other people, who were arrested on suspicion of having facilitated illegal immigration, were released. The three told the court that these two people had been unaware that they were among passengers wanted by the Guardia Civil and the National Police.