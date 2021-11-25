The regulations for temporary employment contracts are to be tightened in 2022 to combat temporality.

Labour Inspectors found that 3 out of every 10 temporary employment contracts they reviewed this year were fraudulent.

Of the 11,909 contracts checked, only 3,314 were made permanent, according to Government Spokesperson and Tourism Minister, Iago Negueruela who presented the results of the 2021 Labour Inspection and the actions planned for 2022.

816 infractions were detected in the 5,818 actions carried out, which generated sanctions of more than 2.25 million euros, which benefits 7,953 workers.

Another 8,144 actions correspond to state planning, which includes the control of Social Security and occupation.

This year's campaign revealed 185 infractions due to excessive working hours, which generated a proposed sanction of 252,000 euros and affected 2,060 workers.