The OpMallorcamar fish producers organisation is complaining that the Balearic ministry of agriculture and fisheries has not paid subsidies from 2016. These come from European funds and relate to fish producer organizations' production and commercialisation plans.

The president of OpMallorcamar, Pedro Mercant, says that the Balearic Agricultural and Fisheries Guarantee Fund (Fogaiba) has not paid them more than 200,000 euros that correspond to the 2016 to 2018 period. "We are the only region in Spain that has not yet received a euro of what corresponds to us."

There was a meeting in early November between OpMallorcamar and Fogaiba representatives to try to reach agreement, "but it was an unsuccessful meeting".