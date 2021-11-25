To mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, there was a minute's silence outside the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters. It was in memory of the victims of gender violence and of the women, as President Armengol remarked, who suffer this scourge "day by day, simply for being women".

The president added that the minute's silence was a "symbolic act of recognition and condemnation" of this type of violence.

She pointed to there having been three deaths in the Balearics this year - one of them a minor. In all, 2,271 reports of gender violence have been made so far in 2021, while 293 protection orders have been processed.

"Balearic society must rethink one of the worst scourges that we have. It is structural violence against women, so we must continue to encourage everyone to denounce and educate."

The government, she stressed, will continue working to fight against sexist violence and to promote education in schools. Attention to victims will be given "with all the strength" that institutions have. "This is not a private issue," she emphasised. "It is collective for society. We all have to take responsibility."