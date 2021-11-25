Balearic health minister Patricia Gómez has welcomed the news that the European Medicines Agency has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for five to eleven year olds. Speaking on Thursday, she announced that vaccination of under-12s in the Balearics would proceed as soon as approval is given in Spain.

She hoped that this approval will come through by the middle of December and that "availability from the pharmaceutical companies will allow us to start vaccination as soon as possible". "We will not wait a minute. The moment the vaccine arrives, we will start using it." (A lower dose vaccine is to be given to this age group.)

Gómez explained that vaccination for the under-12s, when approved, together with the booster vaccine for people over 60, will make it necessary to open some of the mass vaccination centres. "The goal is to vaccinate everyone as soon as possible. Vaccinate, vaccinate and vaccinate."