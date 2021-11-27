Francina Armengol, president of the Balearics and general secretary of PSOE in the Balearics, opened the party's 14th congress on Saturday with a clear message of preparing for a third term in office at the election in 2023.

Armengol was speaking to 270 party members at the meeting in Inca. The congress will approve the party's general manifesto for the coming years and the leadership of the party.

More than just looking for a third term, Armengol said that PSOE will address the next decade. The slogan of the congress is "we are the present and we make the future".

She observed that when she became general secretary in 2012, PSOE were in opposition. "Now we are the first force in the country."

Representing PSOE from the national government was minister for the presidency, Félix Bolaños, who praised the management of the Balearic government and Armengol for having created a party that is "in good shape".

* Francina Armengol has been president of the Balearics since 2015. PSOE have required coalitions, first with Més and the support of Podemos, who were not part of the government in 2015, and then with Més and Podemos from 2019.