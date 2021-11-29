Christmas lights tour through Palma.

29-11-2021Youtube Última Hora

Palma is all set for Christmas and it looks wonderful. Take a tour around the city in this video produced by Ultima Hora/Majorca Daily Bulletin.

The Christmas lights will remain switched on until the New Year. Enjoy your trip!

