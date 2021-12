In Palma on Tuesday, the National Police's narcotics squad and the Tax Agency's Customs Surveillance Service seized two pallets with an estimated 140 kilos of cocaine.

The cargo of drugs was on a ship from Algeciras. Police officers and customs agents waited for the consignment to be delivered before moving in and arresting two people. It is said to be one of the largest seizures of cocaine in Mallorca in recent years.

More arrests are anticipated.