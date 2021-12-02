Palma town hall is providing 800,000 euros of aid to the city's taxi drivers. In the form of licence aid, there are 714 beneficiaries, each with an amount of 1,120.44 euros.

Mayor José Hila said on Thursday: "We have wanted to be on the side of the people, of those who have needed aid the most. One of the specific sectors that we wanted to help was the taxi service - an essential public service." The mayor pointed to the fact that during the pandemic, taxi drivers have ensured that people have been able to get to hospitals.

Councillor for mobility, Francesc Dalmau, echoed the mayor's sentiments, adding that the town hall has been aware that taxi drivers have suffered significant losses. "This is why we have made this line of aid available."

The aid relates to losses caused by restrictions under the two periods of state of alarm - from March 14, 2020, when the first state of alarm was introduced, to May 9, 2021, when the second came to an end.