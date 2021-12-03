The Friday report from the Balearic health ministry indicates 564 new positive cases of coronavirus, 219 more than on Thursday. There are 476 cases in Mallorca, 47 in Minorca, 40 in Ibiza and one in Formentera. Of the 345 cases on Thursday, there were 247 in Mallorca, 68 in Minorca, 29 in Ibiza, and one in Formentera.

Despite the rise in cases, the daily test rate is up only slightly - to 7.65% from 7.42% for Thursday's cases. The seven-day positivity rate is 7.52%.

The 14-day cumulative incidence in the Balearics has risen from 278.5 to 293.2. In Mallorca, this is up from 273.0 to 287.1; in Minorca from 470.5 to 497.7; in Ibiza from 206.8 to 218.7; in Formentera down from 75.6 to 67.2. The seven-day incidence in the Balearics is up from 148.1 to 152.6.

On hospital wards, there has been a decrease in the number of Covid patients - Mallorca 74 (down five), Ibiza ten (no change), Minorca five (up one). However, the ICU Covid occupancy rate, which remains "low risk", has risen from 7.6% to 8.5% - Mallorca 23 patients (up three). In Minorca and Ibiza there are no changes - five patients and one patient respectively.

The number of people being monitored by primary care is up 201 to 4,169, a lower rise than on Thursday (328). In Mallorca, the number is 3,198, an increase of 154.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 106,865 cases and 1,027 deaths - one more death has been confirmed.

As to vaccination - 881,703 people have received at least one dose (85.20% of the target population), 698 more than on Thursday. With the complete course there are 861,867 people (83.28%), 472 more.