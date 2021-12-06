The Guardia Civil are continuing to investigate the cause of the road accident on Sunday morning in which three men, aged 22 to 25, lost their lives.

It is understood that investigators have found no evidence of skid marks on the road. The car, a Seat Ibiza, crashed into the guardrail, was hurled into the air and collided with a tree.

No other vehicle was involved in the accident on the Arta-Can Picafort main road in the municipality of Santa Margalida. It led to an outpouring of grief in Arta and Capdepera, which were where the deceased were from.