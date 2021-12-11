The Guardia Civil report having detected two fully operational revolvers and a blank pistol in packages due to have been sent from Mallorca to European countries.

The inspection team from the weapons and explosives unit intercepted two packages at the parcels' logistics centre in Palma. The revolvers were a 38 calibre and a 357 Magnum. There was no documentation with these weapons and the sender's dress was false.

While they continue investigations to find out who was responsible for the packages, the Guardia nevertheless say that it has been checked that these were not intended for any illicit purpose.

For weapons being sent to the mainland or abroad, there has to be the necessary authorisation and documentation. The weapons and explosives unit deals with requests of this nature.