The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported that, since Friday, a total of 1,379 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the Balearics and that five more people have died taking death toll to 1, 037 and the total number of active cases to 6,777.



What is more, the number of patients in intensive care has risen by seven to 41, taking the occupancy level to just over 10 percent for the first time since September.



And, the number of Covid patients on hospitals wards has also risen sharply by 20 percent since Friday to 166.

Yesterday, 380 new cases were confirmed, 312 in Mallorca, 45 in Minorca and 23 in Ibiza - none in Formentera.



The 14-day cumulative rate in the Balearics was 445 per 100,000 inhabitants yesterday, well up on Friday’s 392.

Minorca has the highest cumulative rate of 674 cases for 100,000 people, Mallorca 443, Ibiza 340 and Formentera 58.



There are 5,373 in either home or Covid hotel isolation, 682 more than on Friday.



The vaccination programme continues to gather pace with 83.68% of the population, aged over 12 fully vaccinated - 865,974 people.