A 52-year-old woman driver died this morning in a traffic accident on the Ma-3240 road between Sineu and Inca.

The fatal accident occurred at around 11.10 a.m. when the Emergency Medical Assistance Service (SAMU 061) received a call that a car had overturned and a person was trapped, according to 061.

Firefighters from Inca fire station rushed to the scene of the accident, as well as officers from the Guardia Civil traffic unit and two ambulances, one of them a basic life support team and the other an advanced life support unit.

According to the firefighters, the driver, who was driving alone in a small white car, had collided head-on with an off-road vehicle, but no one was injured in the other vehicle involved.

The ambulance crews at the scene of the accident were unable to save the woman's life.

The Guardia Civil has taken charge of the investigation in order to clarify what happened.