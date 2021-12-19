A group called Baleares Acción, which comprises anti-vaxxers and Covid deniers, is explaining on its Telegram account how it can provide people who don't wish to be vaccinated with a false Covid passport, the price of which is 550 euros.

The process involves digitally replicating French certificates in order to create a Covid passport and bypass requirements established by the Balearic government.

"These clowns are now going to close everything public down ... and you can only enter with the QR. The price is like it is because we are a team and it is a lot of work. We have people in France who are helping us with this," states one of the group's messages

On Saturday, Baleares Acción staged a protest in Palma's Plaça Espanya, which was attended by around 300 people, according to police sources.

Falsifying a Covid passport is a criminal offence. Some of the Baleares Acción group boast of having accumulated numerous penalties in the past for refusing to wear masks where required and for facilitating the departure of Spanish students who were confined to the Covid hotel in the summer.