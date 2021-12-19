On Sunday, the Balearic health ministry reported 666 new positive cases of coronavirus - Mallorca 535, Ibiza 71, Minorca 59, Formentera one. There were 790 new cases on Saturday - 568 in Mallorca, 150 in Ibiza, 68 in Minorca and four in Formentera.

The test rate for the 666 cases is 14.03%. Saturday's test rate was 13.23%.

The number of Covid patients on hospital wards has risen by nine to 243 and in intensive care by two to 48. In Mallorca, there are 216 patients on wards (up seven); Ibiza 16 (up two); Minorca eleven. In ICU, there are 40 patients in Mallorca (one more), four in Ibiza (no change) and four in Minorca (one more).

Primary care in the Balearics is monitoring 9,513 people, an increase of 353.

As to the vaccination, 939,696 people have now had at least one dose - 1,282 more and 83.97% of the target population. With the complete course, the percentage is 81.74%, 914,755 people - 297 more.