The Guardia Civil and Maritime Rescue have rescued this morning 16 men of Algerian origin, in apparent good health, from a skiff in the waters of the archipelago of Cabrera, south of Mallorca.The rescue took place at around 8:50 am.

With this the one that arrived today, so far this year 153 pateras have arrived in the Balearic Islands, with 2,251 people.

In 2020, 112 boats arrived in the Balearic Islands, with 1,464 migrants.