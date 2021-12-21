The pine climb of Pollensa, Mallorca

The pine climb takes place in the Plaça Vella in Pollensa.

21-12-2021

Following a meeting of the fiestas committee, Pollensa town hall has officially announced the cancellation of the Sant Antoni fiestas pine climb event on January 17. The cancellation had been expected, all parties represented at town hall having been consulted by Mayor Tomeu Cifre on Friday and having agreed to call the event off.

A town hall statement says that the current health situation prevents the event going ahead; it would be impossible to maintain safe distance.

The statement adds that, in principle, other aspects of the fiestas, such as the bonfires and animal blessings, will happen.

